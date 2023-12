Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in Bigg Boss 14. They both had many fights in the house but eventually fell in love with each other. Since then, they have been going strong together. Pavitra was earlier in a toxic relationship with Pratik Sehajpal but now she has found her soulmate in Eijaz. The couple has been staying together in Malad since three years now. However, recently, Times Now reported that things are not good between them and they have decided to end their relationship. As per reports, the couple is trying to stabilize their relationship but things are proving to be hard. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi and other TV couples whose break up broke our heart

Eijaz Khan quashes rumours of breakup with Pavitra Punia

However, the reports seem to be fake because Eijaz Khan's Instagram story tells a completely different story. Eijaz took to Instagram stories and shared a fan video where he and Pavitra are looking into each other's eyes. The video is from the recent, ITA Awards 2023 that took place on December 10. Also Read - Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia headed for separation after three blissful years?

Sharing the same on his Instagram stories, Eijaz wrote, "#Inspiration." Well, why would someone call his girlfriend inspiration if things are not good between them? Everything looks just perfect. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Karan Singh Grover: TV celebs who allegedly cheated on their partners

Take a look at Eijaz Khan's post:

On October 5, 2022, Eijaz and Pavitra announced their engagement. Eijaz had proposed Pavitra with a beautiful diamond ring and the pictures had gone viral on the internet. There were rumours that they would be marrying each other in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Eijaz and Pavitra to marry soon?

Earlier, Eijaz had also opened up about his marriage plans during an interview. He had said that they do want to get married but have no time. He said that it is difficult to get all the friends and family together who reside in different countries for the wedding.

He said that he wants it to be a grand celebration. However, he had also said that Pavitra told him that they will never get time and they should just get married. But Eijaz wants all the family and close ones to be there and hence they will soon find the time.