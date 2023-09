Rubina Dilaik is quite a popular name in the TV industry. The actress achieved immense fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She played a trans woman in the show. Later, she participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 along with husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress went on to win the show and registered herself among the most loved Bigg Boss contestants ever. Well, Rubina is now ready to enter a new phase of her life. The actress is pregnant and is looking forward to embrace motherhood soon. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Karan Singh Grover: TV celebs who allegedly cheated on their partners

Rubina Dilaik CONFIRMS pregnancy

Since the past few weeks, there have been rumours about Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy. A video had gone viral on social media in which Rubina Dilaik's baby bump was visible. But it is now that the actress has confirmed the pregnancy news. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her latest vacation with hubby dearest Abhinav Shukla flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she revealed that they are ready to travel the world as a family and they are ready to welcome the little traveller soon. Rubina and Abhinav could be seen posing on a yacht. The actress is dressed in a comfortable athleisure wear. That pregnancy glow on her face is clearly visible as she cradles her adorable baby bump. Abhinav Shukla too looks the happiest. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda to Rupali Ganguly: Top 10 TV stars and their educational qualification

Celebrities like Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Chetna Pandey, Aastha Gill, Himanshi Khurana and more dropped in comments to congratulate the couple on the big news. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to Rubina Dilaik: TV actresses trolled for their bold outfit choices

Trending Now

Check out Rubina Dilaik's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

It was in 2018 that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot. They had a beautiful wedding amidst the hills. Reportedly, they dated for seven long years before taking the plunge. However, their relationship went through a rough patch as it was on Bigg Boss 14 that Rubina Dilaik confessed that they were thinking of parting ways. This was the reason why they entered Bigg Boss 14 to give their relationship a second chance and it worked. Now the happy couple is all set to welcome their first child into this world. Big congratulations to Rubina and Abhinav from team BollywoodLife. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.