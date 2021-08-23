Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik pens her biggest REGRET; calls Jasmin Bhasin and others who eliminated Abhinav Shukla 'less competent'

Taking to her Twitter handle, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared what she regretted the most about her journey in the controversial house. It has a connect to husband Abhinav Shukla.