Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She fought hard through her journey and picked up the glittering trophy in the end. She entered the house along with her husband . However, he got eliminated from the show not because of the less number of votes but connections who had entered the house chose him to be out of the show. During a mid-week eliminations, connections , Jaan Kumar Sanu and picked him to get evicted. Now, Rubina Dilaik has shared her biggest regret from her Bigg Boss 14 journey and it is related to this episode.

Stating that he had an Epiphany, Rubina wrote that whenever she is asked about what she regrets doing or not doing in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she had mixed emotions. But now, as she recalled her journey, she remembered the day Abhinav Shukla was evicted and she regrets not protesting for him. She wrote a hardhitting note and called the people who eliminated him as 'less competent'. She called his elimination UNFAIR by the people who 'could not justify their journey and existence on the show'. Check out her tweet below:

Well, when on the show, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's personal life saw many ups and downs. The actress had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of separation. But the show came to them at the right now and they decided to give their relationship one more chance. Now, Abhinav and Rubina are one of the power couples of the Television industry.