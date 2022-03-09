is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. Though the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has a sea of fans who love her and dote on her, there are trolls online as well, who don't think twice before spewing poison in the comments section of her posts on Instagram or Twitter. Last year, when Rubina Dilaik had tested COVID positive, she had a tough time recovering. It had led to her putting on weight. The actress was brutally trolled online for the same. Weeks later, Rubina had slammed the haters for fat-shaming and trolling her for the same thing. Rubina usually ignores that faceless trolls, but she slammed them once and for all with that post. And now, Rubina Dilaik has opened up on facing trolling online. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli poses braless in a blazer; takes BOLDNESS a notch higher [PICS]

In an interview with ETimes, Rubina said that she doesn't read comments and doesn't give a damn about what people think, especially the trolls. She added that it starts affecting her mind once they involve her family in it. Rubina revealed that the trolls literally find pages of her mom or sister or even and start bugging them. Rubina added that nothing would affect her but Abhinav or her parents and sister's state of mind. If they get affected, she gets affected too. She said that that's when she raises her voice and shares her opinion. Also Read - Cezanne Khan aka the OG Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to tie the knot at 44 - read deets

Rubina talked about body and fat-shaming saying that not just her, but even her contemporaries are facing the same. "You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting “Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai," Rubina told Etimes. The actress said that there are a lot of people who would be affected by the same but may not be able to stand up against it. And hence, as an artist who has the privilege to bring about a change, she tries to change it but voicing her opinion.