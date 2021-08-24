had raised many eyebrows when she talked about her biggest regret on Bigg Boss 14. She had entered into hosted controversial reality show with her husband who got eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction. In fact, Abhinav wasn't eliminated because of less audience votes but by the connections such as , Jaan Kumar Sanu and voted him out. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik shares adorable, unseen family pictures as she wishes parents on their 35th wedding anniversary

Rubina revealed in her shocking Instagram post that she regretted not protesting for Abhinav on the day when he got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. While Rubina's hard-hitting note calling the people who eliminated Abhinav as 'less competent' has been making waves on the internet, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has now joined his wife to take a sly dig at the same people who tried so hard but got voted out themselves.

Replying to Rubina's post where she called his elimination UNFAIR by the people who 'could not justify their journey and existence on the show', Abhinav wrote, "And baby you are a winner because you didn't give up, the kind of pressure, tirade and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle ! ❤"

Abhinav then went on to say, "Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment, when ever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple…? ..but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out."

Take a look.

Earlier, Rubina had openly spoken about going for a divorce with husband Abhinav in Bigg Boss 14. Later, she said that their stint on the show mended the relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, and she took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs 36 lakh in the grand finale.