Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan shares a valuable relationship advice after he fulfills his promise made to Pavitra Punia

found his ladylove while the two were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Though initially, there were some fights, arguments and disagreements between them, but eventually love founds its way and finally brought them together as a whole. Eijaz recently fulfilled his promise made to Pavitra inside the Bigg Boss house that he will introduce her to his father. And now Eijaz has shared a valuable advice to a successful relationship and it is hilarious.

"Say sorry as soon as possible. Even if you are right or wrong. Forget logic. Sometimes it is not about logic. Just say 'its okay I am sorry and baby let's move forward'," Eijaz told IANS suggesting that you need to move beyond logic for a successful relationship.

The 45-year-old actor and Pavitra keep sharing love-filled images for their fans on social media. The couple was seen attending singer and 's wedding together.

While Eijaz was single when he entered the Bigg Boss house with no plans of getting into a relationship, his bond with Pavitra grew over time in the show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other.

However, they were often accused by their followers for faking the relationship. Pavitra had earlier taken to social media to profess her love for the actor, shutting down trolls. "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of "Haters" in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz," she had tweeted.