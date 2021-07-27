Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu REVEALS he wouldn't have attended Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding even if he was invited – here's why

Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya got married to Disha Parmar on July 16. He had a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai and also hosted a post wedding sangeet party. At the sangeet party, we saw his Bigg Boss 14 friends except for Abhinav-Rubina, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu did not bond well in Bigg Boss 14 and also had some nasty fights. Now, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Jaan Kumar Sanu spoke about not being invited to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Jaan was asked if he was upset about not being invited. Jaan said that he is not at all upset and sent good wishes to Rahul and Disha. He also said that he is glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic and that their wedding was absolutely beautiful and it looked like something out of a fairytale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan shares a valuable relationship advice after he fulfills his promise made to Pavitra Punia

Jaan Sanu said that he is not upset about not being invited as Rahul had his own guest list and he respects it. He also shared that even if he was invited, he wouldn't have gone as things were not good between him and Rahul while they were in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Jaan wished Rahul a happy married life. Talking about the grand #DisHul wedding, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh to Rakhi Sawant, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Vikas Gupta, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rashami Desai, Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Daler Mehendi, Suresh Wadkar, Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri, Shefali Bagga and other celebrities attended his wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia meets boyfriend Eijaz Khan’s father; fans call him ‘zabaan ka pakka’

Rahul Vaidya had also shared a hilarious incident from his first night with Disha. Rahul Vaidya was seen saying that his mama and cousins had entered his room at 3am in the night when he was with Disha Parmar on their first night. He said that Disha asked him on their first night whether there is someone else also in their room. He also added that post that in the morning at 8 am his mama came to trouble him again. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first dance as man and wife was a mix of romance, goofiness and unconventionality – view pics