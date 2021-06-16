Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin says she will lose herself if she starts worrying about fame

's stint on 's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been a successful one. She garnered immense support from the audience for being vulnerable with her emotions and relationships. She failed to make it to the finale but fans couldn't stop talking about her on social media. People still trend hashtags for her on Twitter and appreciate her every single project that is being released slowly and steadily. While Jasmin is currently enjoying all the fame that Bigg Boss 14 brought to her, she hasn't let the attention affect her in real life. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song is the best thing on the internet – watch video

"If I start worrying about fame and burden myself with responsibilities and expectations, I'll lose myself. I've always been straightforward, I don't have filters. So, I don't think I should change because this is how I'm and that's why I'm loved by my fans. I want to stay this way, real and responsible. I would never want to lose myself, " Jasmin told IANS.

Jasmin further said that she is being conscious about saying 'yes' to projects because she wants to take up work where she is able to motivate people and live up to their expectations. "That's why I'm taking time. I have four or five offers right now. There are other people who have made me what I'm today with their love and support. I don't want to disappoint them," she added.

The actress recently featured in singer Gurnazar's music video Tenu Yaad Karaan, which was released on Tuesday. She was also seen in the music video of the independent track Pani Di Gal with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar. After Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin and her boyfriend Aly Goni rekindled love in their fans' hearts with Tera Suit. Working on the track together gave Jasmin and Aly a natural progression to their new found relationship after the show. Later, they featured together in another music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega by Vishal Mishra.