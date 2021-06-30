Bigg Boss 15: After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Arjun Bijlani to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show?

We are all eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to begin soon. It is the most loved reality show and has a massive fan following. The rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet about Bigg Boss 15 contestants. A number of names are floating around. Now, one more name has come forward. Yes, we are talking about Arjun Bijlani. Arjun recently returned to India after completing the show shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports in Spotboye, the Naagin actor has already signed the dotted lines for being a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Arjun Bijlani is currently on a roll. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani will be starting the shoot of his web show with Kanika Mann. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Avika Gor and more television actresses who quashed the craziest rumours like a BOSS – view pics

And post that he will be doing Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun Bijlani had spoken about being a part of Bigg Boss 15. He said that he has no idea and hasn't really given it a thought yet. He said, "Honestly, I would prefer doing different characters but you never say never. Also, because the current situation is such that you really can't comment on what you end up deciding. I guess I'll cross the bridge when it comes." Also, Nikki Tamboli had said in an interview with BollywoodLife that she wants Arjun Bijlani to go inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Nikki Tamboli said, "I want Arjun Bijlani to go in Bigg Boss 15. I do not want Aastha Gill to go in the show as I cannot see anyone troubling her. And that house is terrible. Hence I don't want Aastha but Arjun to go inside Bigg Boss 15 house and even win the show. I have seen and understood Arjun and he is very vocal. He can take a stand for himself and even support his friends and take a stand for them. He is headstrong and focused. He knows exactly what he wants in life and I think that he will win the show if he goes."