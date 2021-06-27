Bigg Boss 15: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY reveals if she's participating in Salman Khan's reality show

Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has not even begun but the rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet. A number of names are floating around. Two of them happen to be Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande. Now, the latter is reportedly offered Bigg Boss every year but she has refused the controversial reality show. Ankita Lokhande is a top TV actress and there is always immense curiosity around her personal life. Many have been wanting Ankita Lokhande to be a part of the show. However, the Pavitra Rishta actress has now reacted to these rumours. She took to Instagram to slam the news reports and cleared that she is not going to be a part of the show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Nia Sharma and more; check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week – view pics

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I'm not even a part of."

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has begun and Omung Kumar has started working on designing the set. Reports also say that this season there will be commoners along with celebrities. Recently, The Real Khabri had shared an update of the show. Though the show will run for six months, we guess the TV telecast will be for 4-5 months. It seems the commoners will get it early and the audience has to vote for them via Voot. So, we guess it won't be a televised thing. After the final commoners are selected as per the audience, we will see the entry of celebs on Salman Khan's reality show. Bigg Boss 15 is going to start from August itself going by what is coming in the news. The last time we had commoners was season 12. Dipika Kakar won that season.