Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani CONFIRMS being approached for Salman Khan's reality show; REVEALS his thoughts on doing it

Bigg Boss 15 is the most awaited reality show right now. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 ended, fans were waiting to know details about the new season. On the finale night of Bigg Boss 14, it was announced that the house will open for commoners again in the new season. A lot of names of celebrities have been doing rounds. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani's name has popped up a lot of times. And the Naagin actor has confirmed being approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Yes, in an interview with Indian Express, Arjun Bijlani said that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is giving it a thought.

Arjun said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show." He also mentioned that currently he only wants to focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as they have worked hard for it. He said, "We have really worked hard on the show and it's going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day, and give it our best." Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show will go online this time. The season will be premiering on Voot Select. So far, we have seen that the show opens with a grand premiere on TV. Since two years, the contestants are staying inside for a longer time. Fans remember how the show got extended by a month in Bigg Boss 13. This time, the top brass of Viacom 18 have decided to make full use of their TV and online reach to make it a huge success.

It seems it will be far more interactive for the junta. They can choose whom they want to see inside the main house. Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select confirmed the news and said, "Bigg Boss has grown to become India's biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on our platform is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach. We are confident that our subscribers will enjoy our 24-hour live feeds, interactivity and gaming."