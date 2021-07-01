Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – which Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant you wish to see in Salman Khan’s show? Vote now

We have observed that celebrities who do Khatron Ke Khiladi are usually offered Bigg Boss and vice versa. Hence we thought of asking fans who amongst Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya they wish to see in Bigg Boss 15.