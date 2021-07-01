Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – which Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant you wish to see in Salman Khan’s show? Vote now

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most awaited reality show. It has a massive fan following and people are all crazy about the show. Every year people eagerly wait for the show to begin but before it starts they want to know the name of every celebrity who is entering the show. Every time a season is about to begin, we get to hear a list of celebrities and this year too, the same thing has happened. However, we have also observed that Khatron Ke Khiladi's celebrities are usually offered Bigg Boss and vice versa. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty calls Vishal Aditya Singh a 'himmat wala ladka'; here's why – watch video

Recently, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raaj Jain Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh returned to Mumbai from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Very soon, even Bigg Boss 15 will begin and hence we thought of asking fans who amongst Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya they wish to see in Bigg Boss 15. Arjun Bijlani’s name has been coming up since a few years. Also, he currently isn’t a part of any TV show. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Nikki Tamboli had said that she wishes to see Arjun in Bigg Boss 15 as he is perfect for the show. Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain was seen in Nach Baliye 9 and now we will see him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is known for playing Lord Krishna’s role in 2013’s Mahabharat. Many of his fans are waiting to see him in more of reality shows. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli REVEALS who amongst her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants she wishes to see in Bigg Boss 15 [EXCLUSIVE]

Varun Sood is always in the list of celebrities we wish to see in Bigg Boss. His performance in Roadies and then Ace of Space makes us wish to see him in Bigg Boss. Aastha Gill’s bubbly and cheerful nature is something which is needed the most in the Bigg Boss house. Divyanka Tripathi’s name has been cropping up this year but she has denied these rumours. However, we definitely want to see our Ishita Bhalla inside the Bigg Boss house. So tell us who do you wish to see in Bigg Boss 15? Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60dd204a4a3e820024453032" height="560"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Vote now!