Umar Riaz is undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He was evicted from the house on 99th Day as he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. When he was eliminated, his fans were very upset and there were multiple trends on social media that supported Umar. Before Umar, his brother Asim Riaz had also participated in Bigg Boss. He was the runner-up of season 13. After his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Asim featured in many music videos, and now, Umar is following his younger brother’s footsteps. Also Read - Karan Kundrra teases a fan who congratulates Tejasswi Prakash on her Bigg Boss 15 win; quips, 'Mere liye vote nahi kiya'

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular TV Dude below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash head to shoot out of city for their music video shoot together; TejRan fans can't keep calm [Video]

Umar has announced a song titled Mera Suffer which will be based on his journey in Bigg Boss 15. He tweeted, “Get Ready to Witness my very first track #MeraSuffer on my BB15 journey very soon on my youtube channel. let’s go #UmarArmy Music Prod by @roachkilla1 Subscribe to my youtube channel #umarriazofficial.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra shares a glimpse of his and Tejasswi Prakash's FIRST Valentine's Day; showers gifts on Naagin 6 actress [VIDEO]

Get Ready to Witness my very first track #MeraSuffer ? on my BB15 journey very soon on my youtube channel. let’s go #UmarArmy? Music Prod by @roachkilla1 Subscribe to my youtube channel #umarriazofficial.

Link ?https://t.co/q90mMvyHc0 pic.twitter.com/zkBtaXwIwP — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) February 21, 2022

Umar’s fans have gone crazy after this announcement, and ‘MERA SUFFER POSTER OUT NOW’ has been trending on Twitter. His fans surely can’t wait for the song to be released. A fan tweeted, “Ecstatic, Emotional, Speechless & what not!?! So very proud of you UmRu #UmarArmy had lived your journey & its so very special to us. Stay blessed. You're killing it' can't wait for song now!” One more fan wrote, “Heartly congratulations and best wishes for your frist project umaroo title of song #MeraSuffer is so perfect for your BB15 journey, song will be superhit for sure as it is #MeraSuffer meri jubani it will hit different.” Another fan wrote, “This one is going to be the superhit! We are waiting eagerly for this one...!”

Ecstatic, Emotional, Speechless & what not!?! ?? So very proud of you UmRu'✨ #UmarArmy had lived your journey & its so very special to us. Stay blessed. You're killing it' can't wait for song now!?#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #AsimSquad #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss

MERA SUFFER POSTER OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/w7868UBozf — Mariam_22 (@Memariam22) February 21, 2022

Heartly congratulations and best wishes for your frist project umaroo ♥️ title of song #MeraSuffer is so perfect for your BB15 journey, song will be superhit for sure as it is #MeraSuffer meri jubani it will hit different ? MERA SUFFER POSTER OUT NOW#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/pAXOVGCGM3 — N∆∆Z ?Team AsimRiaz UmarRiaz (@Naaz_AsimRiaz) February 21, 2022

@realumarriaz this one is going to be the superhit!

We are waiting eagerly for this one...!

MERA SUFFER POSTER OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/qbc5oN2L0a — Dimple♡ (@ItzzzDimple) February 21, 2022

A couple of days ago, Umar had made it to the headlines as he visited Afsana Khan’s wedding with and Himanshi Khurana. The videos and the pictures from the wedding had gone viral.