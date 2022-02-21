Umar Riaz is undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He was evicted from the house on 99th Day as he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. When he was eliminated, his fans were very upset and there were multiple trends on social media that supported Umar. Before Umar, his brother Asim Riaz had also participated in Bigg Boss. He was the runner-up of season 13. After his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Asim featured in many music videos, and now, Umar is following his younger brother’s footsteps. Also Read - Karan Kundrra teases a fan who congratulates Tejasswi Prakash on her Bigg Boss 15 win; quips, 'Mere liye vote nahi kiya'
Umar has announced a song titled Mera Suffer which will be based on his journey in Bigg Boss 15. He tweeted, “Get Ready to Witness my very first track #MeraSuffer on my BB15 journey very soon on my youtube channel. let’s go #UmarArmy Music Prod by @roachkilla1 Subscribe to my youtube channel #umarriazofficial.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra shares a glimpse of his and Tejasswi Prakash's FIRST Valentine's Day; showers gifts on Naagin 6 actress [VIDEO]
Umar’s fans have gone crazy after this announcement, and ‘MERA SUFFER POSTER OUT NOW’ has been trending on Twitter. His fans surely can’t wait for the song to be released. A fan tweeted, “Ecstatic, Emotional, Speechless & what not!?! So very proud of you UmRu #UmarArmy had lived your journey & its so very special to us. Stay blessed. You're killing it' can't wait for song now!” One more fan wrote, “Heartly congratulations and best wishes for your frist project umaroo title of song #MeraSuffer is so perfect for your BB15 journey, song will be superhit for sure as it is #MeraSuffer meri jubani it will hit different.” Another fan wrote, “This one is going to be the superhit! We are waiting eagerly for this one...!”
A couple of days ago, Umar had made it to the headlines as he visited Afsana Khan’s wedding with Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana. The videos and the pictures from the wedding had gone viral.
