Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal finalised for Salman Khan's controversial show? – read deets

Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss will soon return with season 15. Yes, the news about the show has already started doing rounds on the internet. Bigg Boss 15 will be quite different this time. We have heard of so many celebrities who might be a part of the show. Now, we hear that Divya Agarwal has been finalised for th show. Several reports on social media suggest that the winner of MTV Ace Of Space will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. We have previously seen her entering the show as a special guest during Bigg Boss 11 when ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma was a part of the show. Divya has good knowledge about reality shows. She won MTV Ace Of Space and was also a runner-up in Splitsvilla.

There are rumours that Divya Agarwal's boyfriend, Varun Sood who is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also be entering Bigg Boss 15. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Arjun Bijlani said that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is giving it a thought. Arjun said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show." Also, this time Bigg Boss 15 will go online this time. The season will be premiering on Voot Select. So far, we have seen that the show opens with a grand premiere on TV.

Since two years, the contestants are staying inside for a longer time. Fans remember how the show got extended by a month in Bigg Boss 13. This time, the top brass of Viacom 18 have decided to make full use of their TV and online reach to make it a huge success. Well, we cannot wait to know more about Bigg Boss 15.