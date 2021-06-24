Bigg Boss 15: Do you really want to see Ankita Lokhande-Rhea Chakraborty on Salman Khan's reality show? Vote Now

A lot of rumours are doing the rounds around Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. A number of names are floating around. Two of them happen to be Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande. Now, the latter is reportedly offered Bigg Boss every year but she has refused the controversial reality show. Ankita Lokhande is a top TV actress and there is always immense curiosity around her personal life. The lady has stopped reacting to the news now. The other name is Rhea Chakraborty. The two women are connected by a tragedy, which is the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. As of now, an investigation is going on by the CBI. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Raashi Khanna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Kaushal, Kartikeya and other trending celeb pictures of the day

Many people argue that Bigg Boss 15 could be an opportunity for Rhea Chakraborty to show her real personality to the world. The past year was a tumultuous one for her. The young lady faced a horrid trial by the media, which led to immense hate for the actress. We have seen people with a controversial past on the show and some of them have come out with flying colours. There are reports that the makers are ready to splurge a bomb to get the lady on the show.

Likewise, there is a desire to have Ankita Lokhande on the show too. But do we really want to see these two women together just for the sake of voyeurism? The real fact is that the two are trying to heal from an immeasurable loss, and it can take years.

What do you feel about it? Take our poll and let us know...