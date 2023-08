Actor Pratik Sehajpal, who rose to instant fame after his nuanced performances in reality shows like Ace of Space, Bigg Boss Season 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is also praised for his acting skills. After playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 6, he became a household name. Pratik is also known as a family guy, as he has always been seen with his mother and sister on outings, and as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, the actor opened up about his plans and also about the bond he shares with his sister. Also Read - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be paired opposite Pratik Sehajpal as a male lead in the show?

When asked Pratik about how he celebrates Raksha Bandhan, he shares a beautiful story from his childhood, "When me and my sister Prerna were young, my mom used to wake us up early for Raksha Bandhan. And we used to get so irritated because we wanted to sleep more. But she used to ask us to get up, as we also had a few cousins living near us where we had to go for Raksha Bandhan. I used to enjoy it a lot. We used to meet all our cousins and have fun."

Pratik talks about his bond with sister

Talking about his bond with his sister, Pratik says, "Me and my sister used to fight a lot. But we used to stick together very well. Even my mother and I stick together, even if we fight. We are always there for each other. We are very protective of each other."

He continues, "She has become very responsible now. She takes care of a lot of things, and she is mature enough. She has a lot of empathy for animals as well; she does a lot for them. People who are needy, she tries to help them."

Pratik Sehajpal shares a memory from his Raksha Bandha during covid

Ask Pratik one very close-to-heart moment of him from Rakhi. He shares, "Once when I was not with her during lockdown for Raksha Bandhan. We celebrated Rakhi on video call. It was very different. My mom was in Delhi, Prerna was in Chandigarh, and I was in Mumbai. We were all alone, and it was very difficult to meet because of the lockdown."

Pratik concludes his talk by sharing his views about receiving gifts. He says, "I believe gifts are very materialistic. If you do something for someone emotionally, it is the biggest gift you can ever give. She gave me an Apple Watch, but gifts don’t matter to me."