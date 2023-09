Ganesh Chaturthi is undoubtedly the most favourite festival of the year. Everyone eagerly waits for Ganpati to be home. In Mumbai, this festival has a lot of importance. Mumbai’s most loved Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is always filled with thousands of devotees. Every year many people gather at Lalbaug to seek blessings. There is a lot of rush every year and this year too is not different. We have seen so many videos and news about people rushing and pushing as they go to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares pictures with Ankit Gupta and others from her birthday bash

However, things are quite different when it comes to any celebrity or politician or any famous person arriving for Bappa's darshan. They are given VIP treatment and they do not have to wait in line for hours to see a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja. They easily get to touch the feets of the God and pray for as long as they want.

But normal citizens have to wait in line for hours and then they are pushed quickly after taking darshan. They do not even get a second to pray peacefully. Now, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has taken this point up. He has questioned the celebrities for taking the VIP treatment and also said that their prayers will not be answered if they take darshan at the expense of other people being pushed and hurt.

Rajiv Adatia questions the celebrities

Taking to Instagram, Rajiv shared a note that read, “I saw a video of people being pushed and pulled and hit at Lal Bagh cha raja. Saddens my heart. We are all human. They wait there for hours wanting to Darshan. It's not even acceptable. Shocking to see! Even celebs, we need to stand in line like everyone else. Ok security can be with you, but there's no shortcut to God. If we take Darshan at the expense of other people being hit and abused, our prayers will never be answered.”

Along with this note, Rajiv wrote, “Everyone has the right to pray in Peace!! No matter who you are!! @lalbaugcharaja please can you see this does not happen and everyone is treated with love and please see to it these people who are not behaving in the right manner towards devotees are taken away from there!”

Recently, celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Archana Gautam, Urfi Javed, Remo Dsouza, Kushal Tandon, Varun Dhawan and others had visited Lalbaugcha Raja.