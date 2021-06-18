Bigg Boss 15: Former Indian Idol contestant Amit Tandon to be on Salman Khan's show?

People who have followed Bigg Boss 13 and 14 on social media know that Amit Tandon is very vocal in his opinion about people. In the past couple of seasons he had come down heavily on Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. He even called the latter a 'Naagin'. It seems like Amit Tandon is being considered as one of the contestants this year. Fans will remember him from the first season of Indian Idol. The handsome singer was in the top ten of the first season, which was one of the best. The fact that we may see Amit Tandon has been reported by SpotboyE. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: 'Rahul Vaidya has shown his emotional side by crying when he was sad and that is the sign of a real man,' says Dill Mill Gayye actor Amit Tandon

After that, he worked in a number of TV shows, mostly in Balaji. He was a part of TV programmes like Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dill Mill Gaye, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. In the year 2017, he was in the news for his split with his cosmetic surgeon wife, Dr Ruby Tandon. But the couple gave their marriage another shot in 2019 after she released by the Dubai authorities. ICYMI, she was detained in a Dubai prison for 10 months for her alleged misbehaviour with Dubai health officials. Amit Tandon has worked hard to secure her release. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon slams Jasmin Bhasin for her negativity; calls Rubina Dilaik a 'strong woman'

He is known to be quite frank and opinionated. If this real personality is what we see on social media, fans might have a lot of fun. This time, the show is going to continue for more than six months. He has been kind of low-key of late. Given how Bigg Boss has changed careers of late, let us see if Amit Tandon truly jumps on the bandwagon. Also Read - No DIVORCE! Amit Tandon and Ruby are back to living as husband and wife, confirms the actor