Bigg Boss 15, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 – which show’s new season are you most excited about? Vote now

Television shows, be it fictional, non-fictional or reality shows are always loved by the audience. More than Bollywood, television is something that has a massive fan following. People love watching serials and reality shows. Recently, we have been watching that a lot of new seasons of TV shows and reality shows are coming up. We have heard of Bigg Boss 15 returning soon and the auditions for it have already begun. Many celebrities like Disha Vakani, Mohsin Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Nia Sharma and many others have been approached for this season. There will also be a few commoners in this show. Another big show people are waiting for is Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show was loved for the first two seasons and hence the love of the audience made the makers return with the third season.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes will return as Dev and Sonakshi again to spread magic on-screen. Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta is still fresh in our hearts and in the memory of Sushant, Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande decided to bring the show back. Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be happening and Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana. However, people are waiting to know who would play Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav Deshmukh in the show. Many names like Manit Joura, Harshad Chopda and others came forward. However, recently it was reported that Shaheer Sheikh has come on-board for playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee starrer Balika Vadhu has been one of the most loved shows and people still remember it even today. The innocent kids Anandi and Jagdish had made a special place in our hearts. The show revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage. Now, as per reports, the show is going to get a new season. It has already been declared that the new season will have a new story that will be related to the original theme of the show. Reportedly, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta has been chosen as one of the leads of the show. With these new seasons of our favourite shows coming soon, we thought of asking fans which show's new season are you most excited about.

<span class="relatedarticlelink 2-5">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/trending-bollywood-entertainment-news-sushant-singh-rajputs-sister-meetu-posts-a-moving-note-says-many-have-brutally-used-you-1853804/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Third')">Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu posts a moving note; says, 'Many have brutally used you'</a></span> </p><div class="innner_para_adv_blk" id="Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250"></div> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60c9e227ea27a3002421ce5b" height="472"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

