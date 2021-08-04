Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal in talks with Salman Khan's controversial show; shares a cryptic post amid legal battle with Karan Mehra

was recently in the news when she accused her husband of domestic violence. Earlier in May, Karan was arrested after Nisha reported at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station that a bleeding injury on her forehead had been inflicted by him. She registered a complaint against Karan and the police have filed a case based on it. Amid her legal battle with her estranged husband, it is being reported that Nisha is all set to participate in 's controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Hina Khan flaunts her mid-riff in a RED HOT jumpsuit and sets the internet on FIRE! – view pics

According to Spotboye, Nisha's team is already in talks with the show's production house for her participation. However, the makers are yet to make a decision and will unveil the list of contestants by the end of August since the show is going on air in mid-September. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant Neha Bhasin is already predicting her win for the season? – here's what she has to say

Nisha had also said that she is open to enter into the Bigg Boss house. She recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram talking about stepping out of the door that had chains of inhibitions with a breahtaking picture. She also took a moment to thank her mind, body and soul that never gave up. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Who is the most Over The Top contestant from the past seasons of the controversial reality show? - Vote Now

In the picture, Nisha was seen wearing a golden dress with spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline. "Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of! A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith! #NishaRawalDiaries," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

According to the complaint filed on June 25, Nisha has made allegations not just against Karan but also on his family members Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra. Apart from allegation of violence against Nisha, the complaint states Karan withdrew over Rs 1 crore from her bank account. In a press conference, Nisha subsequently had also made accusations of extra-marital affair against Karan.