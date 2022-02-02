Nishant Bhat was one of the most entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He came in the top 5 and later decided to take Rs. 10 lakh money bag and leave the show. Well, Nishant is a choreographer and he has been a part of many dance reality shows earlier. A few days ago, while he was inside the house, there were reports that Colors TV has offered him their new dance reality show titled Dance Deewane Junior as a judge. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nishant and we spoke to him about him judging the dance reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash RESPONDS to Karan Kundrra's disheartening cryptic tweet; says, 'Karan was always sure that...'

When asked about the reports of judging Dance Deewane Junior, he said, “Abhi tak aisa kuch hua nahi hai, but there are other things also happening, so if it gets confirmed I will let you guys know. But, if they ask me, I will definitely love to do it. Let’s see.” Also Read - 6 Bigg Boss contestants who became extremely famous despite NOT winning Salman Khan's show

Further, when asked what he actually plans to do now after Bigg Boss 15, he said, “I have done dancing shows, and I have won also it. I want to be a judge; I want to do movies (as a choreographer) and music videos. But, for 10-15 days, I just want to do aaram. I am going to chill with friends, drink, be normal, and feel normal. I am getting a FOMO of Bigg Boss woh thoda kam karunga, and then I will focus on all these things. But, definitely, I want to be a judge now.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal REVEALS if he's teaming up with Akasa Singh for a music video [Watch Exclusive Video]

While talking about his journey in the house, Nishant told us, “It was a madhouse which I am going to miss a lot. But yes, for six months it gave me a new life and new energy. I got to know a lot of things about myself. Bigg Boss has given me a lot; after coming out I am seeing the love that I have got, I have never got this much love in my life. So, I am very happy and grateful.”