Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Former contestants Arshi Khan and Jasleen Matharu REACT to Karan Johar hosting the show

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It is known that Salman Khan won't be hosting the OTT version of the show. A lot many names such as Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla amongst others had surfaced as possible contenders for the hosting duties of Bigg Boss 15 OTT. However, just a few days back, the makers revealed that Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss 15 OTT. The OTT channel, Voot, took to their social media handle to announce the same. Announcing Karan Johar as the host, they wrote, "#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect."

Now in an interview with Spotboye, former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu and Arshi Khan reacted to Karan Johar hosting the show. Jasleen Matharu who was a part of Bigg Boss 12 is excited to see the Koffee With Karan host deal with the contestants locked inside. She also said that Karan Johar will be more humourous. She shared, "When Salman Sir hosts the show, he also gets angry and at times goes on scolding contestants also for their behaviour. But I am sure Karan will have his own style to host the show. And I am assuming he will keep it more humorous. So poore week contestant jo stress mein honge they will get to laugh on the weekend. Salman Sir bhi masti karte hain but galat karne par daatte bhi hain and us chiz ka bahut tension rehta hai. Like I remember when I was a contestant on the show when Weekend Ka Vaar used to be near, I used to start counting mistakes I made the whole week and get ready for the consequences. But I feel with Karan, things will be different as vo logo ki galtiyan nikalkar uspar bhi jokes crack karenge I feel. I don't feel he will be a serious host. So, I guess the contestants can relax." Jasleen also feels that Karan Johar won't scold anyone and the contestant don't need to be extra careful.

Arshi Khan says that it will be fun to watch Karan Johar host the show because he is someone who actually knows what his audience wants. She feels that the people participating this year may have an opportunity to give him a direct audition for his future films. Arshi said, "I am eagerly waiting to see how he is going to control the housemates badtamizi and ladai. He is a very jolly person. Will he be able to show his anger? Mujhe nahi lagta inpe gussa suit karega. However, with his show Koffee With Karan, he has made many stars go speechless. So, how will these young celebs face his questions? I just hope they show respect and never cross their limits as at times people have crossed lines with Salman Sahab."