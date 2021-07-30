Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Is this how the house for the Karan Johar-hosted reality show will look like? – check out LEAKED pictures

We are all excited for Bigg Boss 15 OTT to begin. The show's OTT version will be hosted by Karan Johar. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. Earlier, in a statement, Karan Johar spoke about turning a host. He said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali to enter Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

"It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!" he added. A lot of names of celebrities have come up who can be a part of the show this year. Apart from the names of celebrities, fans want to see the pictures of the luxurious house. A few pictures of the brand new house have gone viral on the internet today. It is a beautiful and grand house as usual. However it seems a bit different from last few years. Take a look: Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiggBoss 15 (@biggboss15official__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News (@news.026)

Isn't this interesting? We cannot wait for the show to begin now. Recently, there have been rumours that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali will be entering the show. It was also reported Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani will be a part of the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Before the grand finale, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and others enjoy a small party – view pics