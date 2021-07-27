Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the show for promoting the show for THIS SPECIAL reason?

India is waiting for Bigg Boss 15 to begin. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It is known that not Salman Khan but Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show. The OTT channel, Voot, took to their social media handle to make the announcement. Declaring Karan Johar as the host, they wrote, "#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte. #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect." Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss 13's favourite couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the show. It came as a happy news for all #SidNaaz fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan clarifies that he's not a part of Salman Khan's reality show; says, 'Would love to host it one day'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ruled the Bigg Boss 13 house with their chemistry and romance, and they continue to drive fan frenzy long after the season is over. Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house and outside. #SidNaaz has a crazy fan following and even today, if the two are spotted together their pictures go viral. Well, now, there is another good news for fans. Yes, even though Sidharth and Shehnaaz won't be hosting the OTT version of Bigg Boss, they will be entering the house as special guests. As per reports in Spotboye, the theme of the show is Stay connected and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill will be entering the house as special guests to promote this theme.

Bigg Boss 15 OTT will be about connection and as per a source close to Spotboye, the contestants participating in the show will share some kind of connection with the person he or she will be entering the show. Although they have to play their games individually to be in the game. And to highlight the theme, makers have approached Bigg Boss 13's most connected duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill to participate in the show as special contestants. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.