Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's humble response when compared to Sidharth Shukla wins hearts [WATCH]

Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15. He had the potential to win the trophy but due to maximum votes, Tejasswi Prakash won the latest season. However, Pratik Sehajpal did manage to create some ardent fan following for himself. He won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Many even compared him to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. As the contestant got papped at the airport, Pratik was told that he is called as the second Sidharth Shukla. To this he gave a very humble reply. He stated that there was one Sidharth Shukla and there will also be one. His humble reply has won hearts again. Watch his video below: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and more actors who refused Ram Kapoor's role before Nakuul Mehta stepped in

A comment on the video reads, "Pratik the most loveable and genuine guy he deserves all the respect and the love he gets for it." Many called him 'humble'. A lot of fans were unhappy as he got called 'Second Sidharth Shukla'. Also Read - Karan Kundrra teases a fan who congratulates Tejasswi Prakash on her Bigg Boss 15 win; quips, 'Mere liye vote nahi kiya'

Pratik Sehajpal was spotted at the airport with Akasa Singh. They jetted off to a secret location to shoot for their upcoming song. Pratik and Akasa met in Bigg Boss 15 and turned out to be really good friends. Their fans love their chemistry and have even coined a name for them - Prakasa. We are excited to see their new song.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra too are going to feature in a Tony Kakkar song. They had zoomed off to Goa to shoot for the same.