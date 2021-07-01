Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee of Bekaboo fame approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show?

Bigg Boss 15 is about to begin but even before that the show is in news. A lot of names of celebrities have come forward who might be a part of the show. Many have even clarified that they are not joining the show. Now, another name has come forward. Bekaboo fame Priya Banerjee might be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. She has been known for her performances in web shows and stunning looks and is quite a popular name in the industry. There is no confirmation about the same but many reports suggest that she might be doing the show. Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has begun and Omung Kumar has started working on designing the set. Reports also say that this season there will be commoners along with celebrities. Recently, The Real Khabri had shared an update of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Arjun Bijlani to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show?

Though the show will run for six months, we guess the TV telecast will be for 4-5 months. It seems the commoners will get it early and the audience has to vote for them via Voot. So, we guess it won't be a televised thing. After the final commoners are selected as per the audience, we will see the entry of celebs on Salman Khan's reality show. Bigg Boss 15 is going to start from August itself going by what is coming in the news. The last time we had commoners was season 12. Dipika Kakar won that season. As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Krushna Abhishek, Mohsin Khan, Disha Parmar, Disha Vakani and Nia Sharma have been approached by the makers for the show. However, there is no official confirmation.

It is also being said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani might be entering the show. Reportedly, the Naagin actor has also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.