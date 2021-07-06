Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee refutes rumours; reveals why she cannot be part of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 15 is making immense news since a couple of weeks. Priya Banerjee who was rumoured to be on the show has flatly denied taking up the offer. She said that the controversial reality show was not exactly meant for her. Priya Banerjee said that she did love to work with Salman Khan on any other platform. The actress who is known for her thriller show, Bekaboo said that the show is a wonderful one but she is not suitable for it. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande parties with Vicky Jain and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sana Makbul — view pics

Priya Banerjee told The Times Of India, "Bigg Boss is undoubtedly a wonderful show and hats off to its players. The concept and idea is incredible and I do love to watch it. I was approached for it as well by the makers of the show but unfortunately I'm not a Bigg Boss material hence this year at least I am not going to be a part of it. Though I love the show I am not participating this year, but like every other actor I would love to work with Salman Khan sir in future on a project. Yes, that would be a one of a kind experience."

The actress who is from Calgary, Canada has been working in India since a while now. Priya Banerjee has done a movie with Karanvir Bohra as well. Some days back, Ankita Lokhande denied doing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. She said that people were spreading false rumours and she was getting immense hate for the same. This time, Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a six-month long affair. The commoners will be selected via Voot. Later, the celebs will be joining them inside the main house. Salman Khan is returning as a host. Bigg Boss 13 was a mega blockbuster while the last season picked up after a slow start.