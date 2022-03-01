made it to the headlines in 2019 when she announced that she is married to a man named Ritesh. She didn’t share any picture with him, but finally after two years, last year we came to know who Ritesh is as he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant along with Rakhi. Well, the two fought a lot in the house, and after the show got over, they were spotted together multiple times. However, last month, the actress announced her separation with Ritesh. Also Read - Rula Deti Hai Song Teaser OUT: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's crackling chemistry wins hearts; TejRan fans say, 'Ufff Aag laga di' [WATCH]

Recently, while interacting with the media about her husband being approached for Lock Upp, Rakhi in Hindi said, “Woh toh budhbak hai, usko itna paisa offer kiya gaya, but woh kehta hai ke ‘main apna business chhodke nahi jaunga, ek baar main pachtaya hu Bigg Boss mein jaake’. Usko itne offer kiye meri band bajaneka, par mera ex-husband ho ya koi aur, meri band nahi baja sakta. Main apni band khudhie bajati hu.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh issues a stern warning; 'Aapki aisi band bajegi ki...'

After this statement of Rakhi, Ritesh on in Instagram shared a picture of Rakhi and wrote, “Rakhi je a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga. So just chill!!” Also Read - Surbhi Chandna accepts Rakhi Sawant's chopper ride invitation but there's a catch – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Singh (@ritesh.rakhisawant)

Replying to Ritesh, the actress wrote, “Stop your drama.” In another comment, she wrote, “Don’t use my picture ok."

While announcing their separation, Rakhi had shared a note which read, “Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always."