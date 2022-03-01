Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh issues a stern warning; 'Aapki aisi band bajegi ki...'

managed to get a lot of attention as she introduced her husband Ritesh to the world in Bigg Boss 15. Until then, fans had only heard about him but he had never revealed his identity. Thus his entry in Bigg Boss 15 grabbed a lot of attention. But soon after the show came to an end, Rakhi Sawant revealed to all that her marriage with Ritesh has ended. Since then she has been talking about her failed marriage in media. Ritesh who had kept silent so far has now issued a stern warning to Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts 'loser' remark used for actor; asks 'what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors?'

On Instagram, Ritesh penned a strong note warning Rakhi Sawant about bad consequences if she continued using his name in public. He asked Rakhi Sawant to simply pray that they do not come face-to-face on any reality show otherwise he will surely take her case. He wrote in Hindi, "Rakhi je a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga. So just chill!!" Along with this he shared a picture of Rakhi Sawant.

Earlier, Rakhi had revealed that her estranged husband was offered 's show Lock Upp. However, he did not take up the show. Rakhi Sawant was the one who revealed that their separation was the decision made by Ritesh. She had revealed that one morning he woke up and stated that he wanted to part ways. In the sepration announcement post, Rakhi had written, "Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control . We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always."