Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale took place two weeks ago. It was a web version of the show hosted by filmmaker . Amongst the contestant and the connections made inside the house, the ones to grab headlines the most were and Raqesh Bapat. Fans started shipping them together as ShaRa within 6 weeks. They are still shipped together. Raqesh and Shamita's connection inside the house was one of a kind. Shamita was possessive about her connection and Raqesh stayed loyal to his connection till the end. Their bond saw a lot of ups and downs. And even after the show, the two were spotted outside on a date night. So, are they planning to make it official soon? The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor has an answer for that.

Raqesh Bapat said that they don't want to put themselves under any pressure right now. So, are they taking things slow? He said, "Oh my God, no way! Right now, there's nothing. It's a very good bond, and we're just cherishing that. We don't want to put ourselves under any pressure or in any situation. If things have to happen organically, let it happen organically. If there's anything in the future, we're not going to be quiet about it. Everybody will know about it," quoted Hindustan Times. When asked about the dinner date, he revealed that they wanted to celebrate their bond together. Raqesh added that they both had planned this dinner long ago and so they went out. He added that he is aware of all the gossip and speculations about their relationship but did not confirm anything.

Furthermore, he opened up on his bond with Shamita. He said that they have grown to respect each other and understand each other. He agreed that they care about each other a lot and said that they are each others' support systems.