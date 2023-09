Naagin 6 was an amazing show. Naagin is one of the most popular and loved TV show franchise. Ekta Kapoor has done a great job by introducing us to the world of snakes. The first season of the show got brilliant numbers on the TRP charts. Post that with each new season, the craze for the show grew. Some seasons could not get those amazing numbers but a few did absolutely well. Naagin 6 was one such season which is the most talked about. The show did well on the TRP charts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal shares a heart-touching Raksha Bandhan memory with sister [Exclusive]

Tejasswi Prakash played the lead role in the show. The male leads of the show kept changing. Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Vatsal Sheth played the leads. Pratik Sehajpal played the role of Rudra Raichand. His chemistry with Tejasswi was loved by all.

Pratik was also praised for his performance in the show. However, his story did not last long on Naagin 6. He was working in the show for three months but feels he wanted something more.

Pratik shares his experience working in Naagin 6

Speaking to Etimes, Pratik Sehajpal said that doing Naagin 6 was a great experience but he wished he would have got some more screen time. Even though he was the lead, he did not get much screen time. He would have been happier if he would have got some more screen space.

Pratik further shared that he wanted to act and was so much interested in doing it. He said, “Main Farsh par baithne ko tayar tha, 24 ghante kaam Karne ko ready tha without food and water.” He also said he was happy without any breaks or vacations as work is everything for him.

He used to feel happy when people made his and Tejasswi’s reels and photo edits. He is happy with whatever screen time he got and the way people showered love on his character.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner up of the show.