has never minced words. She has always been pretty open about anything and everything. She entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and once again she managed to win the hearts of the winners. Post the show, Rakhi Sawant kept her fans entertained with her interactions with the paparazzi and more. In a recent interview, she recalled a very memorable Holi incident. She revealed how she once thought condoms were balloons and filled water in them and threw it on people. What happened next is not very surprising. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anshula Kapoor OPENS UP about her epic body transformation; Rakhi Sawant reveals undergoing breast surgery at 16 and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular TV Diva below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed pose together; 'Dono bakwaas,' say fans – watch video

To Etimes, she stated that she threw water filled condoms on people and stated 'bura na manu holi hai'. However, people kept abusive her. She was quoted saying, "When I was a kid and on Holi, I didn’t know, I found a balloon in my house. Usme, I poured the colourful water and I was throwing to the people, you know, on their face. And everybody was abusing me and that time I was saying ‘bura na mano Holi hai!’ At that time, people were saying ‘Idiot! I will kill you!’ I said ‘Why? It’s Holi!’ Everyone was screaming at me and then I got to know that it was not a balloon, it was a condom." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant reveals of undergoing breast surgery at the age of 16; calls it the scariest experience of her LIFE

Apart from this, Rakhi Sawant recently also spoke about undergoing breast surgery at the age of 16. She called it the scariest experience of her life. Rakhi stated that she was told that to enter Bollywood she has to be perfect and thus she took the decision to undergo the knife.

Rakhi Sawant also remained in the headlines recently as she separated from her husband Ritesh.