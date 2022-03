We witnessed some crazy bonding happening inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia became great friends. Karan Kundrra too is a part of this boy gang. Talking about the first two, Rajiv recently shared a hilarious video on social media in which we see them having some fun. Umar can be seen pulling Rajiv's leg by mimicking his accent. Rajiv is trying to teaching Umar how to pronounce 'Bharat Ki Janta' and 'Ayi baat samaj' and he is just trying to repeat in an accent. In the end, Umar pokes fun at his friend and says, "Rajiv from London ... blue eyes.. thepla banane aaya hai." Lol! Fans are gushing over their friendship. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed and why 'it doesn’t affect her'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ???????? (@riaz_brother)

Umarriaz and rajiv adatia fun conversations umar is teaching him Hindi ??#Umarriaz #Umararmy pic.twitter.com/8twPra9QvV — Ayaan (@Ayaan23542) March 8, 2022

Umar and Rajiv’s bond is so pure man. That guy couldn’t even wait 12 hrs to meet umar ?? #UmRash #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — S•♡ (@sweetyy36) March 8, 2022

Hell..Umar and his sense of humour ?????????#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy https://t.co/rykWKrKoCu — A (@MsBravoooo) March 8, 2022

THIS WAS SO CUTE PLSS?❤️

UMAR GOOFY RIAZ✨?

and rajiv seedha ate hi umru se milaa haiii!??

Umjiv >>>>>?#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/1jebtcJlOz — goofyumarღ (@xzoyaaxx) March 8, 2022

Hell..Umar and his sense of humour ????????? Thank you @TheRajivAdatia for always being a true friend to Umar #UmJiv #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — A (@MsBravoooo) March 8, 2022

Well, indeed they share an amazing bond and are setting some major friendship goals for all. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz and more: 5 BFF jodis whom fans want to see as a 'couple' ASAP