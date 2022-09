Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash gained a lot of popularity and fame post her win. She grabbed a new supernatural show and was part of Naagin season 6. 's Naagin 6 helped Tejasswi win millions of hearts with her acting chops. Apart from her professional life, Tejasswi was in news with her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Shilpa Shinde-Hina Khan, Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal and other actresses whose fights made a lot of news

We have a piece of good news for all Naagin 6 and Tejasswi fans out there. Earlier there were reports that Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal will be joining the supernatural show as a lead man opposite Tejasswi. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash talks about facing criticism for her accent; reveals how Jahnvi Kapoor saved her from the flak

Well, in Bigg Boss Tejasswi and Pratik did not have a cordial relationship and towards the end of the show, they were at loggerheads. Fans are quite excited to view the sizzling chemistry between Tejasswi and Pratik that they were unable to witness in Salman's reality show. Post Bigg Boss, Tejasswi and Pratik were not spotted together. Reportedly, there is a strong buzz that the two have sorted out issues between them. Also Read - After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, these couples played on love angle on Bigg Boss and other reality shows to become famous

Talking about Naagin 6 current storyline and plot, the show underwent a leap. Mehek died after she fell from the snow-clad cliff in front of Pratha. Audiences saw a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter. On the other hand, Shakti tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. He also tried to get close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious.

On the work front, Tejasswi made her acting debut in 2012. She featured as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She even played the role of Ragini Gadodia in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur alongside Namish Taneja.