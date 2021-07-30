Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali to enter Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

Yay! Bigg Boss 15 OTT will begin on August 8. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It will be Karan Johar who will host the OTT version of the show. A lof celebrities are in talks with the makers to join the show as a contestant this year. Now, as per reports in Spotboye, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has been approached for the show. A source close to the reality show has now informed Spotboye.com that the actress is in talks with the makers to participate in the controversial show. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had quit the show in 2019 owing to her studies and soon she became a social media influencer. This year Karan Johar coming in as the host of the show has left everyone surprised and excited. Earlier, in a statement, Karan Johar spoke about turning a host. He said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"

Even Hina Khan had reacted to Karan Johar turning the host for the OTT version. Hina Khan was asked about her views on Bigg Boss 15 OTT and Karan Johar hosting it in a chat with the paparazzi. Hina Khan said, "Very good, I'm super excited yaar. I'm always a Karan Johar fan, I'm waiting for how's he going to do it. I'm so excited."