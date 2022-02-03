Bigg Boss 15: ‘TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN’ trends as Tejasswi Prakash fans eagerly wait for Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, and now, she will next be seen in Naagin 6. The ’s show will start airing on 12th February 2022, and ‘TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN’ is trending on Twitter as her fans simply can’t wait for the show. The actress’ fans are also praising that she decided to start work quickly after Bigg Boss 15, and didn’t take a break. During her stint in Bigg Boss house, Teja grabbed everyone’s attention because of her romance with Karan Kundrra and her fights with . Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Nishant Bhat-Pratik Sehajpal: Bigg Boss 15 contestants who REUNITED after the show making fans wish come true

A fan tweeted, "She started shoot for Naagin just after a day out of BB. That shows her dedication and passion for work. @itsmetejasswi TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN." Another fan wrote, "How is this upcoming Naagin season going? Retweet & Like ~ blockbuster Retweet comnt ~ Super hit Retweet only ~ Hit This Naagin season for me, will break the record of all the seasons TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN." On more fan commented, "The josh is so damn high, majority of us are watching the show for our girl, you better get that straight @ColorsTV TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN." Check out the tweets below…

While talking to Times Of India, Tejasswi had opened up about her casting in Naagin 6. She had said, "No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn't won Bigg Boss. That's not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB."

Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal in the lead role who was with Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss 15 house. There are reports that the show also features and .