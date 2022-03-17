Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get featured in Forbes after their fans make them BRANDS

Bigg Boss 15 has been a life-changing show for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Not only has she bagged her first show with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms but also is a fave of brands. After Bigg Boss, celebs like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and others become huge brand influencers. Bigg Boss 15 has given a much-loved couple in TejRan. Moneycontrol and Forbes has done an analysis on how digital marketers are taping into the two celebs. As per statistics, Tejasswi Prakash's fans are spread all over the Indian subcontinent. She has a huge fan base in Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Also Read - Karan Kundrra reveals how many babies Tejasswi Prakash wants and you'll be left stumped

The article has also factored in handles like Bigg Boss Tak and others that have mobilized fans. It seems people are paid Rs 20- 30 per tweet for the same. A person puts out around five to six tweets a day. Some of the handles become inactive after the show is over, while others start work for political campaigns. But what drives a fandom is the number of organic fans. They are the ones who drive fan communities to make sure the hype around their faves is sustained. The couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are getting maximum engagement. There are loyal fans who work hard to ensure this.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are doing really well after the show. The latter has come as the jailor on Lock Upp. In fact, he is also in talks for a few movies and OTT shows. It seems fans of reality shows now act as communities to sustain momentum of their faves.