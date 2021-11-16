A lot has been happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. After Raqesh Bapat's sudden exit, Shamita Shetty shattered like never before. She questioned Raqesh's intentions of leaving her alone inside the house because she thought he couldn't take the negativity. But it seems like Vishal Kotian is all set to manipulate Shamita for his advantage in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 45, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty sent out of the house on medical grounds
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra felt disgusted with Vishal who said that since Raqesh is now out of the house, it would be easy for him to control Shamita. Karan questioned his Akka-Anna bond and even told him that he didn't like it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin and VIP Tejasswi Prakash enter a catfight over house ration; singer calls the actress 'brainless' - watch
Vishal, however, defended himself and told Karan that he said it casually and didn't really mean it. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat told Neha Bhasin about what Vishal had spoken about Shamita. Tejasswi Prakash too was seen discussing the topic with Karan and warned him that Vishal and Shamita will patch up again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali taunts Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over their 'fitrat'; Pratik Sehajpal refuses to wash 'personal clothes' as VIPs rule the house
Then Vishal asked Shamita about her equation towards him. Shamita told him that she had distanced herself because she had heard many things about him from other housemates. Shamita assured him that their bond is still strong and if Vishal betrays her, she will see for herself.
However, when Shamita asked Vishal why Karan's eyes were red, Vishal twisted Karan's words and apparently portrayed him as someone bad and lied to her. Fans were unhappy with Vishal playing mind games with Shamita and eventually trying to rift between Shamita and Karan. Viewers are now calling Vishal 'a snake' for playing dirty games inside the house.
