In Bigg Boss 15, we got to see the amazing bond shared by Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. Though the two stars maintained that they are good friends, their fans desperately wanted them to be a couple. Fans even coined a sweet name for them - UmRash. Now, whenever these two come together, UmRash fans go insane. Supposedly, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia got together to have a fun night and dance like no one is watching. Taking to Instagram, Umar Riaz shared a video that has him dancing with Rashami Desai. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Social Media TV Couple below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Bigg Boss 15’s best friends Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin sing ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi choddenge’ as they reunite for dinner – watch video
In the video, we see Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz dancing on Head, Shoulder, Knees and Toes. They are in-sync and sure seem to be having fun. UmRash fans are super happy to see them together and are also demanding that they feature in a music video together. Check out their video below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra fans on cloud nine with the Bigg Boss 15 finalist's presence on the show; trend #LockUppWithKaran
Well, if these two feature in a music video together, we can easily bet that it will become one of the most watched videos ever. What say UmRash fans?
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.