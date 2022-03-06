In Bigg Boss 15, we got to see the amazing bond shared by and Umar Riaz. Though the two stars maintained that they are good friends, their fans desperately wanted them to be a couple. Fans even coined a sweet name for them - UmRash. Now, whenever these two come together, UmRash fans go insane. Supposedly, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Rajiv Adatia got together to have a fun night and dance like no one is watching. Taking to Instagram, Umar Riaz shared a video that has him dancing with Rashami Desai. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Social Media TV Couple below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Bigg Boss 15’s best friends Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin sing ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi choddenge’ as they reunite for dinner – watch video

In the video, we see Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz dancing on Head, Shoulder, Knees and Toes. They are in-sync and sure seem to be having fun. UmRash fans are super happy to see them together and are also demanding that they feature in a music video together. Check out their video below: Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra fans on cloud nine with the Bigg Boss 15 finalist's presence on the show; trend #LockUppWithKaran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

When will this happen that we'll see #UmRash VM.....!! FOREVER WITH UMAR RIAZhttps://t.co/E35nwGnalY pic.twitter.com/L2zEOzUysQ — ᴀɪᴢᴇᴇ ᴇᴅɪᴛꜱ ??? (@RealASIMFAN) March 6, 2022

They look so happy around each other. My babies keep smiling like this always.

We love you @realumarriaz @TheRashamiDesai

Best friend vibes :)#UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UMRASH

FOREVER WITH UMAR RIAZ

pic.twitter.com/RqTOvmG4dC — Aysha habib (@aysha_fan) March 6, 2022

The power in just 4 hours

Guys we should make the cmmts 30k at least sab cmmts karo insta pe

The power they hold >#UmarRiaz #UmRash #Rashamians#UmarArmy #Rashamians pic.twitter.com/ZhBTDoFWWn — OFFICIALLY UmRash ?? (@Samisamaniac) March 6, 2022

Well, if these two feature in a music video together, we can easily bet that it will become one of the most watched videos ever. What say UmRash fans?