Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot are the five contestants who have made it to the finale round. Lately, Priyanka and Archana had gotten into an ugly spat over making roti sabzi. Now Archana has exposed Priyanka's real face and the latest video is proof of the same. As seen in the clip, all the top 5 contestants are there. Shiv and MC Stan were seen sitting on one side while on the other side Priyanka and Archana were seen. Archana noticed that Priyanka had changed her side and it did not go unnoticed also by the other contestants.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Archana had a tiff over kitchen duties. Post this, Priyanka was seen having a jolly good time with Shiv and MC Stan while Archana was sitting next to Shalin. Archana also showed Priyanka's real face to Shalin. She cried and told him that no one listens to her. Everyone thinks her to be mad. Archana said that Priyanka is doing everything for a vote and to be good in front of MC Stan.

Archana also said, "I only tell what I feel to Bigg Boss". She also revealed about Bigg Boss telling her that she does acting. Archana revealed that she wanted to be understood after the fight. Archana also called Shalin foolish as he does not know who is his real friend. For the unversed, when Archana was in the kitchen she wanted Priyanka to help her who gave her a deaf ear.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, only a few days are left for the grand finale which is set to happen on February 12. Whom do you think will take the trophy home and be the winner of Bigg Boss 16? The contestants have been given a cutthroat fight with one another.