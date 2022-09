Bigg Boss 16 is coming soon. 's hot and controversial reality show has transformed careers like no other show in recent times. Everyone is discussing about the celebs who will be locked in this season. Some of the confirmed names doing the rounds are Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Divya Agarwal, Abdu Rozik and others. But we have to wait till the premiere episode to see who all are actually going to walk into the house. The handle @BiggBossTak has exclusively reported that Shubhangi Atre and Madirakshi Mundle might do the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Imlie star Fahmaan Khan in Bigg Boss 16, Surbhi Chandna reunites with Nakuul Mehta on her birthday and more

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak Shubhangi Atre (famous for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai) and Madirakshi Mundle (famous for Sita in Siya Ke Ram) are Approached for Bigg Boss 16. Both are in advanced talk. Most likely they may sign. pic.twitter.com/e9ixPE00Y2 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 12, 2022

Shubhangi Atre was in the news some days back when it was said that the makers wanted her for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It seems she had to back out as she suffered an injury. The former Angoori Bhabhi Shilpa Shinde is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Shubhangi Atre has said a long career on TV, and is a household name. The name of Madirakshi Mundle is also doing the rounds.

Madirakshi Mundle's name is also doing the rounds. It seems the makers are in advanced talks with these two ladies. It is highly likely that they will come on board. Hit BFFs and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair have apparently refused the show. It could be that they want a break from TV for a while.