A few days ago, a promo of Bigg Boss season 16 was released, and fans of the reality show and are already excited to know more about it. In the promo, a voice-over says that for the past 15 years, everyone showed their game, and now, this year, Bigg Boss will show his game. In the end Salman says, ‘Kyuke iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge’. Well, this has left everyone intrigued, and now, a BTS video of Salman shooting the teaser has been shared on social media by the channel. Also Read - Prabhas, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebrities who have cried in public after getting emotional

In the BTS video, we get to hear 's voice in which he says, ‘Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai’. Now, this statement of the actor has made everyone compare it with ’s show Lock Upp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Umar Riaz to KRK — Here's the list of contestants who were thrown out of Salman Khan's show for bad behaviour

Well, many netizens have commented on the video, and while some have said that this time may be physical fight will be allowed, some have stated that Bigg Boss makers are trying to copy Kangana’s Lock Upp. Now, let’s wait and watch what exactly the concept of BB16 will be. Also Read - Top South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's Thaar Maar Song promo from GodFather out, Vijay's Thalapathy 67 announced and more

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about the contestants participating in the show. Reportedly, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Nusrat Jahan, and others have been approached for the show. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Talking about Salman Khan, apart from Bigg Boss 16, the actor is all set to entertain fans with his movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and No Entry 2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars , Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jassie Gill, is slated to release by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will release on Eid next year, and No Entry 2 is yet to go on the floors.