Bigg Boss 16 will start from October, and people are speculating the names of the contestants. Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been approached for the show. Both of them have confirmed the same to ETimes. It seems they have no issues doing a show together. In fact, a source close to the show confirmed that the two have indeed been approached. They are hoping that their ongoing feud won't affect their decision to be on Bigg Boss 16. The source was quoted as saying, "We hope that their ugly spats in the public domain won’t influence their decision to participate in the show. We hope that the two agree and sign on the dotted line soon." Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce: Mere Angne Mein actress labels estranged husband 'double standards'; says she shares marital problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen

The actress said that she has indeed been approached for Bigg Boss 16 but said that she had no idea that the makers called Rajeev Sen too. Charu Asopa told ETimes that she has no issues doing a show with Rajeev Sen as professional life was a different space. Rajeev Sen said the makers are keen to get him on the show. He also said that he is unaware that Charu Asopa too is being considered. In the past, Rajeev Sen has done a project for the web. He has a jewellery business in Dubai with shops in Delhi and Dubai. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: From sharing loved up post with wife to adding 'Sen' in social media profile; a look at what happened in recent times

He said that he is unsure about taking up Bigg Boss 16. Rajeev Sen said he does not know if he is fit for the show. He said his close friends have mixed opinions about Bigg Boss. He said he is still contemplating about it. The couple have a baby girl, Ziana who is less than a year old. She was born last year. It remains to be seen if the couple will say yes to a show like Bigg Boss that cuts them off from her for a considerable period of time. is returning as the host on Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Mere Angne Mein actress REACTS to dropping Sen from her profile name; says 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname...'