The stage is set for Bigg Boss 16 and the names of probable contestants participating on hosted controversial reality show have started doing the rounds. Earlier, it was reported that Munawar Faruqui, winner of 's show Lock Upp hosted by , has been approached by the makers. And if the latest report in TellyChakkar is to be believed, Anjali Arora is currently in talks for her possible participation on the show.

Anjali became an instant social media sensation after her short video on the Kacha Badam song went viral on the internet. She became the second runner on Lock Upp. Her special bond with Munawar Faruqui was the most talked about. She gained a lot of popularity for her on-screen chemistry and cute moments with Munawar Faruqui and even fans named them Munjali.

Initially, Anjali came across as someone soft-spoken and introverted though eventually, she got her mind game right. After the show, she had said that this change happened to her because of the show. It remains to be seen if Anjali would become a part of Bigg Boss 16 and use her Lock Upp experience to climb the ladder.

"Understanding the human mind is the biggest lesson I have learned from the show, and I will be using it in ny professional life. There will be opportunities and people could manipulate the truth but there comes the ability to judge the right people and opportunities. This game taught me that," she had said.

Apart from Munawar and Anjali, names like Ashmeer Mahajani, , Shivangi Joshi, among others are in the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants. However, there's no confirmation about their participation.