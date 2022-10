Bigg Boss 16 is interesting because of the high voltage drama that takes place in the show. Salman Khan lately blasted at contestant Shalin Bhanot as he disrespected a doctor who was in the medical room of Bigg Boss home. Salman slammed Shalin by saying that he should not think end of himself and it is very shameful on his part to behave badly with the doctor. However now it looks like Asim and Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary called the actor an hypocrite. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's old video on break-up with Gauahar Khan viral; Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta slam Gautam Vig in Bigg Boss 16 and more

Riaz took a dig at Salman and said that it was in Bigg Boss 15, where the actor had insulted his son Umar for being a medical professional. Salman was the same person who did not respect doctors and today he is being a hypocrite by schooling Shalin. A few hours ago, Riaz had tweeted his views about the same from his unverified account and later deleted the same. We have taken a screenshot of the same as the tweet cannot be seen from his handle.

Check out Asim Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary slamming Salman Khan.

It looks like Salman had issues with the Riaz brothers. A part of Riaz's tweet read that in Bigg Boss, the actor had used foul language against Umar and he was painted as an aggressive doctor on the show. However, he was seen counselling Salman which is all ''hypocrisy". Both Umar and Asim rose to fame post participating in Bigg Boss 15 and 13 respectively. Asim was the first runner-up of the controversial reality show whereas Umar got eliminated due to his ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Although the thing that was commonly seen was that reportedly Salman had insulted them in the show. Do you think that Asim's father did a wrong thing by slamming Salman Khan? Let us know your views about the same.