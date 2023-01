Bigg Boss 16: just took to her Instagram and announce that she will be coming on 's show for an announcement and is only hoping to get a lead actress for her Naagin series. Last time she had her eye on Tejasswi Prakash and finalised the Bigg Boss 15 winner and now history will repeat itself. It was BollywoodLife that exclusively told you about Ekta is thinking about casting Sumbul Touqeer as the lead serpent in Naagin 7 as she has huge popularity thanks to her successful show Imlie But there is also one name which is the fight to get the lead and it's Bigg Boss 16s Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yes, Ekta might also lock as there is a strong buzz about her becoming the winner of the show.

Watch the video of Ekta Kapoor talking about casting someone as her lead Naagin in Naagin 7 from Bigg Boss 16

While there is a huge fight between Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans they have insisting on cats being their favourites. One user said, "Mam Please Sumbul Ko Cast Kro Sumbul Ayushman Khuranna Ke Sath Be Kaam Kr Chuki Hi Article 15". Another user commented, " I would love to see Priyanka as Nagin". There are a lot of votes for Priyanka, " Cast Priyanka in your movie And Naagin 7 she is the most trending And loved by the audience". One more user said, " Please Cast #Sumbultouqeerkhan"

There ae high chances that Ekta might cast Sumbul as there is Fahmaan Khan's show also running n Colors. And she is very much aware of their fan following, casting Sumbul will definitely benefit her, but Priyanka's casting too will be profitable one. Who do you think is the perfect one for Naagin 7?