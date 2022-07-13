Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most anticipated shows of upcoming times. There's quite a lot of buzz around Bigg Boss 16 already. Right from the names of the contestants who are rumoured to have been approached for Bigg Boss 16 to the premiere date and whatnot. And now, there's a fresh update about the same. And don't worry, it's not about the contestants but Salman Khan. The actor has reportedly hiked up his fees again. Yep, if reports are anything to go by, Salman has asked for a massive fee hike. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu — fans want to see these celebs on Salman Khan's show

Hosting such a controversial TV show is not an easy task. Moreover, the Junta also holds the host responsible for the issues covered on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan has been facing this a lot. And guess what he still has been hosting the show despite being at the receiving end every year. Just like last year, Salman Khan seems to have asked for a hike this season too. As per a report in Tellychakkar, the Dabangg host has asked for three times the fees he would charge in season 15. He apparently hasn't got a good hike in the past seasons. And hence, this time, he is very adamant or else, he won't be hosting the season. There's no confirmation about it, however. For the unversed, Salman Khan, reportedly charged Rs 15 crore per episode.

If reports are anything to go by, the following celebrities have been approached for Bigg Boss 16 - Arjun Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanki Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Datta, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmum Dutta, Kat Kristian, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Kevin Almasifar, Arushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Baseer Ali and Zaid Darbar.

Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly go on-air by the end of September or start of the October. A report in TOI said that the set will be constructed by mid-September. Moreover, there will be no Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year. Reports state that it has been pushed to next year.