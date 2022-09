There is a lot of conversation happening around Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan's show will go on air from mid-October. The promo is already out, and viewers are keen about the theme. A number of names were doing the rounds as prospective contestants on the show. They included some really big names too. But it looks like Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Divyanka Tripathi, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have all refused to be a part of it. But we never know. There is never any clarity on who is going to do the show which is touted as the toughest and most controversial one on reality TV. Also Read - TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak, Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan and more celebs who were replaced but will remain the OGs and fan favourite

The buzz is that Fahmaan Khan is having talks with the makers. He has attained star status after playing Aryan Singh Rathore on Imlie. It has been a career-altering role for him. Fahmaan Khan has done work on OTT too. This makes him quite a good candidate for the show. The other name is that of TV hunk Harshad Chopda. He has been in the industry for a long time now. Harshad Chopda has avoided reality shows. It was even reported that he charged in crores to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Are Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar planning to have a baby soon? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

Let us know which TV hunk would you like to see on the show this season? Harshad Chopda is doing fab as Dr Abhimanyu Birla on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fahmaan Khan fans would prefer that he stays away from something like Bigg Boss for a couple of years. What is your take? Take the vote and let us know... Also Read - Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are helping Aryan Khan get socially active once again after the horrors of drugs case