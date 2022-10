Bigg Boss 16 fans, especially those of Sumbul Touqeer might get to see Fahmaan Khan soon on the show. Well, he is not going to come for family week, which anyways will happen much later on Bigg Boss 16. But the news is that he is the male lead for Dharam Patni, which is a new show of Ekta Kapoor on Colors. He is the main male lead while actress Swarda Thigale might get roped in as the female lead. She is almost on board. Now, Fahmaan Khan has finished the promo shoot for the show. There is buzz that he might come on Bigg Boss 16 to promote Dharam Patni. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Asim and Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary call Salman Khan a hypocrite for bashing Shalin Bhanot?

After a short break of two weeks, Fahmaan Khan is back on a set. The Imlie actor is also moving into a new home. There was buzz that Fahmaan Khan would be brought on the show as a wild card. However, the actor told us that his focus now was on acting projects, and he would not do something like Bigg Boss 16 that involves just sitting in a house and talking. He said his passion is now for his craft. Fans are happy to know that Fahmaan Khan will be back on screens soon. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter....

Few basic things 1. Be happy for Fahmaan. He is an Ekta ML now and it's a big deal. Quit whining.

2. Stop dissing the FL already. Give her a chance.

3. Do not complain all the damn time. This PH, that channel, this actress. Man is booked and busy. That is important.#FahmaanKhan — Aru ki Lawyer Returns (@HunJaavan) October 17, 2022

Since the announcement I’m seriously going mad now???#FahmaanKhan then #Ekta then it’s on colors…Oh God!!!…Itni khushii…??@fahmaankhan can you pls give out some more info.?? Those infos made me even more curious❤️ — ishaa crtnzz (@Fannaart) October 17, 2022

THIS!!! You can state opinions on tl/gcs all you want but Please don't cross the line and @ them or spam comments or DM them or use tags for comparisons of his older ships. It will be very embarrassing. Let him start a new journey with lots of love from us. #FahmaanKhan https://t.co/I8q9gnFjk2 — ??? (@jenniejaan) October 17, 2022

Well, it looks like TV Czarina's Ekta Kapoor lost no time to rope in one of Indian TV's hottest properties right now. Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore was a sensation and let us see what Fahmaan Khan does now.