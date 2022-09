Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to premiere on October 1. The makers have already finalized contestants who will be entering the show this season. Like every year, a list of speculated contestants has been doing rounds on social media, and fans are already excited about the same. Tina Dutta, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Shaleen Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer among others seem to be participating in Salman Khan's reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants: Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, Jannat Zubair and more CONFIRMED contestants of Salman Khan show

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 released a promo hinting at Sumbul's participation in the show. The makers even teased the fans and made it obvious that Imlie actress Sumbul will be entering the show. Fans of Sumbul cannot hold back their excitement and are quite eager to watch her on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul's best friend and co-actor Imlie Fahmaan Khan who played the role fo Aryan in the show recently wished her for being part of Bigg Boss 16. Fahmaan shared Sumbul's promo as he wrote, 'All the best jungli. Aag hai tu bas be you and don't let anyone change that.'

Have a look at Fahmaan Khan's post for Sumbul Touqeer

Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen chemistry has already won millions of hearts with their exceptional performances. The two rose to fame with their stint in Imlie. Both Fahmaan and Sumbul share amazing off-screen chemistry and are BFFs.